William B. Plotts

William B. “Bill” Plotts, 90, of Marlow, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on May 25, 2021.
He was born on March 26, 1931, in Neshannock Township, Pa., son of the late Harry and Agnes (Highbarger) Plotts. He grew up in Pennsylvania and, later, Ohio.
Following his schooling, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force.
In 1953, while stationed in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill married the love of his life, Geraldine Windhorst. In 1976 they moved from Ohio to Marlow, which they have considered “home” ever since.
In Ohio, Bill had been employed by ADS Machinery as a mechanical engineer. He went on to form his own company, The W.B. Plotts Co., Inc., in Warren, Ohio, which he continued to manage even after relocating to New Hampshire. Throughout his career, his designs resulted in many patents, including several for General Motors.
Bill was a pillar of the Marlow community. He was a devoted Christian and member of the Marlow United Methodist Church, and a member of the Odd Fellows, where he served as the Chaplain.
Having his private pilot license was just one of Bill’s delights. He was able to fly back and forth between home and Ohio on business trips and would take his children and friends on local flights in his Cessna aircraft. Bill enjoyed casual golf outings and time with his family.
Family was everything to Bill. He thoroughly loved being a “Grampy.” He had special and unique bonds with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many who he helped raise.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Plotts, of Marlow; his children: Randall Jay and his husband, Jack Der, of Cathedral City, Calif.; Kimberly James of Moore, Okla.; and Beth Willey and her husband, Thomas, of Marlow; his grandchildren: Anna Shanks and her husband, Cody; Sarah Rogers and her husband, Chris; Myles Bergin and his significant other, Marissa Morton; Skylar Willey; and Mitchell Willey; and his great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Shanks, Ashlyn Shanks, Emily Williams and Madelyn Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Hudson Plotts, Richard Plotts and Eleanor Byers.
A memorial service will be held on June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Marlow United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., Marlow. Burial will follow at the Marlow Village Cemetery. All are welcome to the reception afterwards at the Odd Fellows Hall.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of William B. Plotts to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
