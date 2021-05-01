William A. Junkins

William A. “Bill” Junkins Jr., 67, of Pine Court in Winchester, died Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his devoted wife at his side following a lengthy illness.
Bill was born in Malden, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1954, the son of William A. and Mildred (Kane) Junkins. A former resident of Brattleboro, he attended local public schools, including Brattleboro Union High School.
He had been employed as a bookbinder at the former BookPress/Quebecor Printing (USA) Inc. in Brattleboro, from which he retired following more than 35 faithful years with the company.
Bill enjoyed the simple things in life and was an accomplished woodworker and carpenter. He enjoyed spending time at his home with his family and was well known for his generous and giving spirit — always willing to help someone in need.
On July 7, 2018, at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, he was married to Judith Harris, who survives.
Besides his wife, he leaves one brother: Robert Junkins and his wife, Debbie, of Brattleboro; two sisters: Kathy Clark and her husband, Chester, of Winchester; and Sheila Cali and her husband, Frank, of East Boston, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his first wife, Deborah A. (Berry) Junkins, who died on May 21, 2016.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery on Orchard Street in Brattleboro, with Rev. Mary Lindquist, Rector of Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to Monadnock Humane Society Shelter, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share a memory or send messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
