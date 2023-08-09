Willett Arthur Forbes

Willett “Bill” Arthur Forbes passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2023, at the age of 92 surrounded by family.
He was born in Greenfield, Mass., on Aug. 12, 1930, the son of Willett V. Forbes and Ruth M. Forbes.
He is predeceased by Mary Louise Bassett of Turners Falls, Mass.
Bill and Mary married on May 12, 1951, and enjoyed raising their children over the course of their 72 years together: William Forbes (Susan), John Forbes, Jeff Forbes (Kathy), Mary Anne Delaney (Richard), Christopher Forbes, Mary Jo Forbes (Becky Holland), Patricia Deren (Tim), Maria Midgett (Bruce), Tim Forbes (Jessica), the late Michael P. Forbes (Alice), Christina Forbes (David Hovsepian), Michael J. Forbes and Maura Hughey (Todd); countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother in-law, Paul Bassett; and several nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed his beloved dog, Ruby, who was always by his side.
Bill attended Greenfield (Mass.) High School and then was stationed in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Air Force, where he was as an aerial photographer. After returning to Greenfield, Bill and Mary led a fulfilling life together. He managed the family photography business while creating a loving home for their large family. Bill and Mary both gave back to their community through involvement in town politics and shared a deep faith, marked by their prayer group.
Bill and Mary enjoyed the company of friends, including their special group, the “club.” He had a passion for flying, photography, piano, skiing, boating, the outdoors and found joy in teaching and involving his family in his adventures. Bill’s legacy is one of inspiration and love. His teachings and joy will continue to impact his family. He leaves behind memories of a life well-lived, and his presence will be missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St., Greenfield, Mass. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 7th St., Turners Falls, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Turners Falls, Mass.