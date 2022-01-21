Willa E. Nichols (nee Raby), 88, a resident of Keene, went to heaven Jan. 11, 2022.
Willa was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Prichard, Ala. She graduated from Oxnard Union High School, Oxnard, Calif., with the class of 1952. Willa was married to William R. Mitchell from 1952 until his passing in 1995. Together they raised four wonderful children.
Willa married Roger Nichols in 2009. When Roger met Willa, he thought she was 10 years younger due to her youthful spirit. Willa loved to dance, sing, read, travel and spend time with her family. Her random texts and quirky posts will be greatly missed.
Willa is survived by her spouse, Roger Nichols; her children: Susan (Kuren) Charles, William (Nancy) Mitchell, Tereasa Mitchell and Timothy (Elizabeth) Mitchell; and her grandchildren: William (Carla) Mitchell, Douglas (Amy) Mitchell, Elizabeth (Christopher) Rhymes, Lisa (Brian) Wesley and Francesca (Nicolas) O’Neil. Willa is also survived by beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Willa was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Raby; her spouse, William Mitchell; and her siblings, George, Emily, Jim and Chester.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., with services to follow, at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
