Wesley J. Davey
Wesley Joseph Davey died peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Wes was born in Boston on Sept. 10, 1932, to the late Wesley and Helen (Shanahan) Davey. He spent his childhood in Dorchester, Mass., and often told stories of his close friends and growing up on Adams Street. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on a flight deck during the Korean War, something he was very proud of — changing his birth date to enlist early.
Wes was a well-known musician and entertainer in the area, playing at the former Valley Green in Keene and many other places in the area, as well as private occasions. He continued to entertain when he moved to Sun City, Ariz., after retiring, playing at many of the retirement communities with The Spur of the Moment Band, as well as solo. One of his favorite opportunities was to play at a birthday party for former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
In 1954, he married Beatrice Larocque, with whom he had six children, who survive him: Teresa Holmes (Roger), Kevin, Wesley III, John (Deb), Anne Sykie and Denise Smith. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great- and great-great grandchildren.
He later married Pauline (Beauregard) Kerylow, who predeceased him in 2006. They had many good years together, building their own log home in Stoddard and then retiring to Sun City, Ariz.
Wes was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Frisco and Pauline Perrault; and brothers, Francis and William. He is survived by his brother, John, and his very special sister-in-law, Eileen Davey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Maplewood Nursing Home Activities Dept., 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467. They took great care of him the last few years as he failed with dementia. We are forever grateful to each and every one of them for making him comfortable and taking such good care of him.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
