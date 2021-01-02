Wendy A. Caswell, 65, of Keene and a longtime resident of Cheshire County, died on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health while resting.
Wendy was born the daughter of the late Katharine D. (McGowan) and Charles H. Caswell Jr. on Dec. 13, 1955, in Exeter. She was educated in Portsmouth and graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1973. Wendy went on in her studies at Keene State College and earned a bachelor of arts in education with the class of 1977.
She was employed by the Fenton Family Dealership at Honda of Keene in the billing and accounting department for 14 years until her retirement in 2015.
She had many interests in life. Time was spent working in her flower gardens. She enjoyed the splendor of nature while kayaking. She liked to hunt and fish, go hiking and take country rides.
Ms. Caswell is survived by her siblings: Kathy J. Abbott and her husband, Stephen, of Nokomis, Fla.; Steven J. Caswell and his wife, Diane, of Keene; Alan J. Caswell of Nokomis, Fla.; and Gregory D. Caswell of Nelson; and her nieces: Rebecca Benjamin of Port Townsend, Wash.; and Elizabeth Wright of Keene. In addition, she leaves cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Wendy’s wishes there are no calling hours and burial will be private in the spring. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.