Wayne S. Fulton, 64, of Granite Lake, and formerly of Stoddard, and Greenfield, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 13, 1958, in Lowell, Mass., spending his childhood in Greenfield and Peterborough.
Wayne honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was educated through the Army at Moses Lake Washington State High School with the class of 1975. While in the Army, he was a radio operator assigned to a Battery Third Battalion, Seventh ADA E6 in Germany. He was awarded the Marksman Rifle Badge M-16.
Wayne had worked as a master printer for more than 40 years working at NCR Peterborough, W.S. Packaging in Wilton, Spear in Amherst and NEBS in Peterborough. When he wasn’t busy as a printer, he turned his love of landscaping into a second job working with homeowners throughout the Monadnock Region and was the Town Sexton for Nelson until 2021.
Wayne loved to work with his hands and be outside and was happiest when he was busy out in his yard landscaping, tilling, preparing his flower and vegetable garden, chopping wood and building stone wall fences. If he wasn’t working outside, you could catch him enjoying fishing, canoeing or snowmobiling. He was a big history buff and had a love for sports, especially hockey and men’s softball and baseball. He even spent a summer with the N.Y. Mets farm league.
Mr. Fulton is survived by his life partner, Caren L. Barrett; his former wife, Amy L. Fulton, and their two daughters, Megan E. Fulton and Kristin M. (Fulton) Tenzin, and her husband, Choneyi, as well as his granddaughter Nima. He also leaves behind his life partner’s children, Nicholas, Sophie and Alina, and a grandson, Vincent. He is survived by his siblings, Gregory Fulton and Barry Fulton, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Fulton, who passed in 2015.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. in Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
While flowers are appreciated, the family asks that donations be made in Wayne’s name to the Cheshire Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene — Find Your Place In History (hsccnh.org); or to Ruck-Up Inc. of Keene.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
