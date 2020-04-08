Wayne Morse
Wayne “Mossey” Morse Sr. died at the age of 60 on Feb. 13, 2020, while visiting his nephew’s home in Alabama after a long illness.
Wayne was born on June 17, 1959, to Evelyn (Brunell) and Charles Morse Sr. He attended school in Winchester and worked for Baybutt Construction Co. for many years. Wayne married Pam Raymond and had many happy years together until her death in 2008.
Wayne would do anything he could to help anyone that needed help. He loved the outdoors and being around people. He loved going to Pittsburg fishing every year with brothers and friends. He loved camping with family and friends. Before heading south to the heat he loved, Wayne spent his last summer living on the Connecticut River in New Hampshire with his friend, Mike.
Wayne is predeceased by: his mother; father; two brothers, Charles Morse III and Raymond Morse; his brothers-in-law, Phil and David Raymond; and his mother- and father-in-law, Beth and Norman Raymond.
He leaves behind three children: his sons Scott Symonds and Wayne Morse Jr., and his daughter, Amy Morse; and grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his eight brothers and sisters: Charles Jr., Thelma Gravel, Evelyn Berry, Carl, William, Carol Primus, George, Gary Morse, and spouses; one sister-in-law, Linda Raymond; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Maybe later on we will have a Celebration of Life. Many thanks to all that helped bring him home. Please let’s just remember him, taken too young and too soon. May he rest in peace. Love, Sis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.