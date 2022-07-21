Wayne “Mossey” Morse Sr., who passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester. A Celebration of Life will follow.
