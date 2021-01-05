Wayne Mohr, 69, passed away at his Bloomsburg, Pa., home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Born on Nov. 18, 1951, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Frederick Jr. and Lois (Clough) Mohr, Wayne grew up in Connecticut and New York before settling in Keene, where he met his high school sweetheart and lifelong partner, Kathleen.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before returning home to pursue his education. Wayne received an undergraduate degree from Keene State College and a M.S. in communications from Purdue University.
He followed career opportunities around the country before accepting a position at Bloomsburg University. A passionate advocate for higher education, he retired in July as the Associate Vice President of Technology and Library Services after almost 25 years dedicated to the university’s mission.
An athlete since high school, Wayne loved active pursuits, hiking, skiing and playing golf as often as he could. He was an avid reader, photographer, lifelong student of history and supporter of the arts, serving on the board of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble for a time. A firm believer that life should have a soundtrack, there was not a day in his life that did not include music.
A devoted father to his three children and caring mentor to many, his warmth, humor and generosity will be dearly missed.
Besides his wife, Kathleen, Wayne leaves his son, Jacob Mohr and his partner, Kelsy Zaremski, of Gainesville, Va; his daughters: Jocelyn Kline and her husband, Abram, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Jordan Mohr of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two grandchildren: Hazel Mae and Miles Jacob Kline; a brother, Frederick C. Mohr III, and his wife, Wanda, of Keene; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Kathleen Vasko and David Mohr.
A celebration of life will be held in the future when we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815; or to the Friends of the Bloomsburg University Library Association, Harvey A. Andruss Library, 400 East Second St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg PA 17815.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.