Wayne L. Canwell peacefully passed away in his home in Keene on Aug. 5, 2022, after a period of failing health.
Wayne Le Roy Canwell was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Guilford, Maine, the son of the late Claude and Leona (Page) Canwell.
Before graduating high school, Wayne entered the U.S. Army in January of 1948. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as part of the 375th Reconnaissance Squadron VLR (Very Long Range) Weather from 1948 to 1949, stationed at the Shemya, Alaska, AFB. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 9, 1950. Wayne re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves on Sept. 26, 1950, and finalized his service to our country earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, on Sept. 15, 1953.
Following his military service, Wayne lived in Hartford, Conn., where he worked at G. Fox for more than 17 years as a traveling assistant buyer.
Wayne returned to Keene in the late 1970s, where he was reintroduced to his childhood classmate and friend, Jennie Kazanas. Wayne and Jennie married in the spring of 1980.
Wayne worked at The Keene Sentinel from 1976 until 2002, and was very active in the St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church community.
He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Jennie (Kazanas) Canwell, on May 2, 2018; his sister, Barbara Neota Canwell; and by his sons from previous marriages, Steven Canwell and Claude Canwell.
He is survived by five grandchildren: Matt, Jessica, Amy, Sara and Joe; three great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends in the St. George’s community, at Lindy’s Diner and around Keene.
The family would like to especially thank his caregivers of many years as well as the Hospice staff from Hospice of HCS in Keene for all of their care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene. A service will begin after the calling hours at 11 a.m. and burial will follow the service in the family plot at the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne Canwell’s name to Hospice of HCS, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.