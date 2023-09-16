A kind heart and active volunteer in our community, Wayne F. Crowell, 85, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed peacefully at his home with hospice care and family at his side on Sept. 11, 2023, after several years of declining health.
His parents, Paul F. and Gladys (Keough) Crowell, welcomed their son into the world in Peterborough on Oct. 6, 1937. He grew up in Peterborough and was a 1955 graduate of Peterborough High School. Following graduation, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably for three years.
Wayne attended the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor of science in business administration in 1964. It was while attending UNH that Wayne met who would be the love of his life, Charlotte Macomber. He continued his education at Plymouth State College, earning an MBA.
Wayne enjoyed a long career in finance with jobs in Maine, Georgia, and later in Keene, working as a financial executive with MPB Corporation/Timken for 30 years.
Being a very active volunteer within his community brought Wayne great joy. He said that being a volunteer meant more to him than his professional career. His acts of kindness and volunteer service included those of past president of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce; trustee and Chairman of the Board of Cheshire Medical Center and Cheshire Health Foundation; RSVP Program through Monadnock Volunteer Services; Board of Directors for Keene Health Services; Board of Directors for Keene Downtown Housing Corporation; and Trustee of the Trust Funds for the Town of Marlborough — just to name a few.
Wayne was awarded the Community Service Award through the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to his community through his many acts of kindness as a volunteer.
Wayne was also a volunteer firefighter for 40 years with the UNH Fire Department, Keene Fire Department and then the Marlborough Fire Department, retiring as Chief of the Marlborough Fire Department. He was a Deputy Forest Fire Warden for the State of New Hampshire; member of the Board of Directors and treasurer for the Southwestern N.H. Fire District Mutual Aid System; and a member of the Board of Directors for the Meadowood County Area Fire Department.
Wayne loved hunting, fishing, birding, snowshoeing, camping and traveling with his family. His love of the outdoors found him providing hunter safety courses for many youths in the community.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Crowell, of Marlborough; his two daughters: Jeana Newbern and her husband, Peter, of Newbury; and Karen Edwards and her husband, Mike, of Surry; his grandchildren: Emilie Kershaw and her husband, Zac; Ben Newbern; and Nick Hume; his great-grandchildren, Colt Hume and Paisley Hume; his brother, Richard Crowell, and his wife, Anita, of Dublin; and several nieces and nephews.
A brother, Paul E. Crowell, and two sisters, Shirley Chamberlain and Sally LaBarre, predeceased him.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Meeting House Cemetery, Frost Hill Road, Marlborough.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services of Keene, and the Marlborough Fire Department personnel, for their many years of care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Crowell’s memory to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to Marl-Harris Emergency Services, P.O. Box 399, Marlborough NH 03455.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Crowell’s care. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.