Wayne F. Adams, 43, of Keene, and formerly of Newport, Marlow and Troy, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He passed peacefully with the love and devotion of his large family at hand.
Wayne was born the son of Linda A. (Goodell) and Douglas C. Adams on Dec. 27, 1978, in Lebanon. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1997. In December of 2020, Wayne met the love of his life, Tabitha L. (Blair) Gallella, in Newport. They instantly fell in love and she became his fiancee, and they had many plans of a long life together.
Wayne worked for Smith’s Medical in Keene as an assembler for 10 years before his retirement in 2012. Prior, he had been employed at Holden Co. in Keene as a grinder for three years and Whitney Bros. in Keene for four years as an assembler.
He had many interests in life. As a young man, he enjoyed playing softball and wrestling. As time went on he still played softball but began to coach wrestling with the Keene Gladiators. This was a time for him to give back and mentor the young people he was coaching. Wayne was always sports-minded. He enjoyed all the Boston Sports teams.
Ever since he was a child, he enjoyed making people laugh. He was always a jokester.
Mr. Adams is survived by his parents, Douglas and Linda Adams, of Keene; a son, Seth J. Adams, of Keene; his fiancee, Tabitha Gallella, of Milford, Mass., and her son, whom Wayne loved like his own, Ashton Gallella, of Milford, Mass.; his siblings: Lynn M. Weaver and her significant other, Don Adams, of Troy; Denise B. Tamakloe and her husband, Jude, of Northfield; Bobbie-Jo A. Osborne and her husband, Craig, of Winchester; Douglas “Chuckie” Adams Jr. and his wife, Erin, of Surry; Matthew R. Adams and his wife, Amanda, of Spofford; Emily E. Adams and her significant other, Cody Drinnon, of Keene; Taime D. Adams of Gilsum; Naketa N. Adams of Troy; and Robert Adams of San Francisco. In addition, he leaves, aunts, uncles, several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will occur on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10 a.m., all in the funeral chapel, with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Route 32, Swanzey.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Wayne A. Head to the educational fund set up for his son, under the account of Lynn Weaver or Linda Adams at any Savings Bank of Walpole or SBW, 84 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.