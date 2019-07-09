Wayne E. Newell Sr.
Wayne E. Newell Sr., 64, of Claremont, was tragically lost on June 9, 2019, due to injuries from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1954, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of Ellen (Sisson) and Ernest W. Newell. He grew up in Winchester and attended Winchester High School. Wayne served our country in the U.S. Army and was discharged honorably.
Wayne had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his houseplants as well as being a skilled woodworker. He exemplified the definition of a 60s hippie. His true passion was motorcycles, which he enjoyed to his very last day.
Wayne leaves behind his children, Jamie Newell of Sullivan, Wayne Newell Jr. of Charlestown and Jennifer Caminiti-Newell of Hinsdale; grandchildren, Justin Caminiti, Briauna Eddy, Kenzie Magee, Jaelynn Caminiti, Brayden Eddy, Mathias Husband, Liam Newell and Elizabeth Bosely; sisters, Janice Johnson of Massachusetts and Brenda Newell of Keene; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lynn Newell; and brother, Ernest Newell Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester.
Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene is handling arrangements. To express condolences of to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
