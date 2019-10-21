Wayne B. Bumps, 76, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Westwood Care Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting in his recliner.
Wayne was born the son of the late Irene (Henry) and Ward Bumps on Oct. 28, 1942, in West Burke, Vt. He was educated in Vermont where he attended local schools.
He was employed by the State of New Hampshire as a truck driver. He retired in 2003 after 15 years of service.
Wayne enjoyed traveling and paying pool. He was a long-time member of the Elks Club in Keene and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Keene.
Mr. Bumps is survived by his son, David O'Dell, and his wife, Mary Anne of St. Johnsbury, Vt. His siblings: David Bumps of Keene; Joseph Stevens and his wife, Sharon, of Fla.; Jack Stevens and his wife, Vicki, of Coos Bay, Ore.; Leonard Bumps and his wife, Suzie of Bakersfield, Cal.; his aunt, Sally Stevens, of Strawbery Plains, Tenn., and a brother in-law, Roland Berube and his wife, Stephanie, of Danville, Vt. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Wayne is pre-deceased by his children: Tammy Bumps, who passed in 2015; and Roland Bumps, who passed in 2003.
In keeping with Wayne's wishes, services are private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene 03446. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
