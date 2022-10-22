Wayne A. Tedford, 63, a longtime resident of Winchester, died Oct. 16, 2022, after a period of failing health. He passed peacefully with the love of his family.
Wayne was born the son of the late Eleanor (Cannon) and Harold Tedford on Sept. 5, 1959, in Keene. He was educated in the Winchester School District. Wayne worked for Frazier and Sons and Whitney Bros. for the love of woodworking, and ended his career at Price Chopper in Brattleboro.
Wayne enjoyed the outside, camping, fishing, fixing anything he came across and working on cars. He would help anyone that needed or asked for help. He was a kind-hearted soul. His favorite was doing plastic canvas with all the colors.
Mr. Tedford is survived by two sisters: Linda Morse and her husband, William Morse, of Winchester; and Lucy Boutilette and her partner, Kenneth Laine, of Keene; two brothers: Arnold Tedford of Winchester; and Steve Tedford and his wife, Deborah Tedford, of Winchester; his son, Arthur Tedford, and his wife, Jennifer Tedford, of Winchester; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne is predeceased by his brother, Robert Tedford; his son, Anthony Tedford; his daughter, Tara Smith; his ex-wife, Cindy Tedford; his niece, Mary Silvernale; and his sister-in-law, Alfreda Tedford.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.