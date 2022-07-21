Wayne A. “Freddie” Spofford, 75, a lifelong resident of Keene, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, following a period of declining health.
His parents, Herbert I. and Caroline H. (O’Neil) Spofford, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 7, 1946, in Keene. He was a 1965 graduate of Keene High School.
Freddie, a nickname Wayne earned early in his career, served as a firefighter with the City of Keene for 34 years. He also served for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard. On his off days from the fire department, he drove trucks for Hamshaw Lumber Company in Keene. Following his retirement as a firefighter, Freddie worked as a wheelchair van transporter with the DiLuzio Ambulance Service in Keene for several years. He is a member of the Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265.
In his early years, he enjoyed bowling on a league at Yankee Lanes in Keene. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and New England sports teams. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participating in their various sporting events. Wayne became a lover of camping in his adult years, and he and his family and friends spent many summers camping all over the Northeast.
Family meant the world to him. Wayne was a man of great faith. He and his wife, Sharon, taught Sunday School and vacation Bible schools together for many years. He was a member of Hope Chapel in Keene.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon M. (Duke) Spofford, of Keene; his sons: Keith A. Spofford of Keene; Brian A. Spofford and his wife, Sara, of Spofford; and Erik S. Spofford and his wife, Jenna, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Isaac Robbins, Peyton Spofford and Portia Spofford; his mother-in-law, Amy Duke, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Heidi Sprague, and her husband, Donald, of Gilsum; a brother-in-law, Ted Bergeron, of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by a son, Daniel William Spofford, who died at six weeks of age; a sister, Donna Bergeron; and his father-in-law, Arthur Duke.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at noon at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Spofford’s memory to Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to the N.H. State Firemen’s Association, P.O. Box 10512, Bedford NH 03110.
