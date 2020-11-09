Warren S. Hall Jr., 71, of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, while surrounded by his wife and faithful dogs, after a brief period of failing health.
He was born in Natick, Mass., on Feb. 18, 1949, son of the late Warren and Blanche (Fox) Hall. Warren graduated from Natick High School in 1967 and attended college in Colorado before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and working in the White Mountain National Forest. Warren began his active life in Public Safety while living in Bethlehem, serving on the Bethlehem Ambulance Service, as well as with the Ammonoosuc Mountain Rescue Team.
Woodworking was both a hobby and a business for Warren. He joined his father and created Hall and Hall Construction. Together, they built what would become his home in Fitzwilliam, and he moved into his new home in 1985. Once settled in Fitzwilliam, Warren again became involved in his community, serving initially as the animal control officer and later as a patrolman with the Fitzwilliam Police Department. His dedication to the town eventually evolved into his serving as an EMT and firefighter, and he rose to the rank of Captain on the Fitzwilliam Fire Department. His service expanded through the years to include the Town of Troy’s ambulance and fire department, as well as with Meadowood and the Town of Winchester’s ambulance and fire department as well.
In his free time, Warren enjoyed his dogs, as well as photography. He had owned the Wolf Spirit Photography studio for more than 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his first wife, Avis, in 1999
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nancy Carney, of Fitzwilliam; and by his extended family and friends.
At Warren’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St. (. 202), Jaffrey. The service will be outside along the river, so please dress accordingly. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Warren’s name to: Winchester Fire and Ambulance, 6 Parker St., Winchester NH 03470; or to Peterborough Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 244, Peterborough NH 03458-0244
