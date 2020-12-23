Warren Nillsen Kelly, 91, of North Swanzey, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded in the love of his longtime companion, Rita Leslie, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born in Malden, Mass., on Sept. 20, 1929, the son of Ella B. (Swinimer) and Andrew J. Kelley. Warren spent his early years in Chester Road, Nova Scotia, returning to Malden at the age of 11.
Warren loved life and lived his life to the fullest. At the age of 17 he joined forces with the Merchant Marines, traveling all over the world via the seaways. When the ship docked, he would go ashore and talk with as many people as possible wanting to gain as much history about the country of the land that he was standing upon. Warren’s thirst of history was insatiable.
When he left the Merchant Marines, Warren explored his own country. He made many trips across the United States, traveling different routes each trip on his motorcycle. Warren loved to ride. He rode to Alaska, and with his friend, Peter, he rode to Canada and Newfoundland, always needing to know what was down the road and around each corner.
Warren’s love for the sea found him working onboard the Esso Company’s oil ships, making many trips to Saudi Arabia for the company.
He loved to hunt deer. Warren and his brother, Jack, drove to Nova Scotia many winters to hunt with their cousin, Arch, and with Clifford Brisson.
He loved snowmobiling, and the faster the better! He raced for years and won many trophies. He loved to dance, roller skate and ice skate, and water ski — but not snow skiing so much.
In his senior years, Warren worked at a ski area helping youngsters onto the ski lift. He was known as the “ambassador” at the ski area, checking tickets and keeping everyone safe.
Warren built his retirement home in Carthage, Maine, on the Webb River. He truly enjoyed the solace of this home and the woods surrounding this beautiful place.
He is survived by his two sisters: Barbara A. Singelais of Wakefield; and Sharyn L. Frassica of Bonita Springs, Fla.; his soulmate and partner, Rita M. Leslie, of North Swanzey; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and Warren and Rita’s great-granddaughter, Emma. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack J. Kelley.
At Warren’s request, services will be held privately by the family. He will be buried in the family lot in Kempt Shore, Windsor, Nova Scotia.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Kelly’s memory to one’s favorite charity.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.