Warren G. Allen

Warren G. “Bill” Allen, 99, of Spofford, passed away at his home in Spofford on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, surrounded in the love of his wife and family.
His parents, Alvin G. and Harriet Addie (Clark) Allen, welcomed their son into the world on March 14, 1923, in Calhoun, Ga. Bill grew up in Calhoun and was a graduate of Calhoun High School.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1942 to 1946 during World War II as an air traffic controller at Cherry Point, N.C., and as NCO in charge of operations of the Marine Torpedo Bombing Squadron 134 on Peleliu Island and in China. At the time of his honorable discharge, Bill had earned the rank of technical sergeant.
It was while serving in the Marine Corps that Bill met his future wife, Jane Judd Post, who too was serving in the U.S. Marines. They were married on April 20, 1944, and moved to Spofford later that year.
With his wife, Jane, Bill owned and operated Tuttle’s Store in Spofford from 1947 to 1955. He later worked as a sales representative for five years with Swift and Co.
Bill later found a longtime career in banking, serving as vice president with the former Keene National Bank, the Indian Head National Bank, and later as president with Savings Bank of Walpole at the Walpole location, a career that spanned more than 25 years. Bill also served as a consultant with the Granite Bank in Keene.
An active member of his community, Bill was deputy fire chief with the Spofford Fire Department and fire commissioner for the Spofford Fire District for 35 years. Bill served as deputy moderator for the town of Chesterfield; deputy forest fire warden for the town of Chesterfield; served on the Board of Adjustment for the town of Chesterfield; trustee of trust funds and auditor for the town of Chesterfield; incorporator at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; treasurer of Cheshire County; treasurer of the Cheshire County (Monadnock) Humane Society; headed a committee to establish the Chesterfield Boy Scout Troop #286; spearheaded a group to establish Pine Grove Springs Country Club, serving as president for 30 years; treasurer of the Head Start Program; and was a lifelong member and past commander of the Chesterfield American Legion Post 86.
In 2009, the Chesterfield Town Report was dedicated to Bill and his wife for their services to the town over the years. In 2010, Bill and Jane received the first Brent Elwell Keene State College Ambassador Award for outstanding service and commitment to KSC athletes.
On Dec. 15, 2020, Bill and Jane were honored with a tribute read on the floor of the U.S. Senate for their service during World War II and their decades of community involvement in the Granite State, and their story is noted in the National Archives.
In addition to the many friends in the community, Bill is survived by his wife of 78 years, Jane J. Allen, of Spofford; his three children: Thomas Allen and his life partner, Linda Brenneman, of Acworth; Walter Allen of Lexington, Mass.; and Catherine “Katy” Vincent and her husband, Peter, of Ossining, N.Y.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A daughter-in-law, Nancy Allen; a brother, Harry Allen; and a sister, Sara Greene, predeceased him.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial with military honors in the Village Cemetery, Spofford, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Allen’s memory to the Chesterfield American Legion Post 86, P.O. Box 192, Chesterfield NH 03443; or to the Spofford Fire and Rescue Department, 9 Pontiac Drive, Spofford NH 03462.
