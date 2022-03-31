Warren D. Hall Jr.

Warren D. “Dan” Hall Jr., widely known as Dan, died peacefully at the age of 100 on March 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. in Keene.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 15, 1921, and grew up in New York State and New England. His father, Warren Daniel Hall Sr., was a clergyman, and his mother, Sannie Shelton Bassett, a school teacher. He graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover Mass., in 1939 and was in the Amherst College class of 1943, receiving his bachelor of arts in 1946 following military service in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945. He was a P-47 fighter pilot in Europe, flying 112 combat missions in 1944 and 1945.
In November 1945 he married Nancy Elizabeth Smith of Easthampton, Mass., a 1942 graduate of Smith College and a U.S. Navy communications analyst during World War II. Mr. Hall earned master’s degrees in American civilization and international affairs from Smith College and the John Hopkins School of International Studies, respectively, in 1947 and 1948, following which he was employed with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency a total of 49 years full- and part-time as an intelligence analyst and operations officer and administrator in Washington, D.C., and Germany.
He and Mrs. Hall had three sons and a daughter and resided for many years in McLean, Va. Following Mrs. Hall’s death in 2002, Mr. Hall moved to Alstead, where the family has owned a Certified Tree Farm and 200 acres of conservation land for many years. He resided there summers and participated in local conservation, church and community activities. Winters he resided with his daughter and her family in Moorestown, N.J., and Kirkwood, Mo. In 2015, he moved to Keene full-time.
He is survived by his daughter, Phoebe Hall Danahy, of Alstead; and his three sons: Warren D. Hall III of Springfield, Va.; Jonathan T. Hall of Charleston, S.C.; and Timothy A. Hall of Falls Church, Va.; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mr. Hall was predeceased by his mother and father; and his sister, Margaret Muir Hall Lock “Peg” of Decatur, Ill.
Dan was a gregarious person who cherished family and friends and spent considerable time enjoying their company, as they did his, and communicating frequently with them. He and Mrs. Hall enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining and spent many happy hours engaged in those and related activities in New Hampshire and Virginia. He was beloved by many and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service and celebration of life is being planned for June 18, 2022, at the 1st Congregational Church in Alstead. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church at 471 Alstead Center Road, Alstead NH 03602 (attn: Ann White), to help maintain this historic structure where Dan enjoyed worshipping on many a summertime morning.
