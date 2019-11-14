Warren A. MacKenzie
Warren A. MacKenzie, 89, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Keene on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2019.
His parents, Elmer and Dorothy (Hoisington) MacKenzie, welcomed their son into the world on April 16, 1930, in Keene. He was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School.
On Oct. 2, 1949, Warren married Arlie Case, and the two worked together throughout their 70 years of marriage. He and Arlie built one of the first kit houses from Sears and Roebuck in Keene in 1949 and made their home by the family farm.
A farmer at heart, Warren worked in the family business, MacKenzie Farm and Dairy for many years. In 1961, he developed and ran the Tanglewood Estates in Keene. He also became active in the RV industry and was employed with Foretravel, Inc., of Nacogodoches, Texas, until his retirement in 2004.
Warren was active in the 4-H Young Farmers and the Farm Bureau. He was also a moderator of the First Congregational Church when it merged with the Court Street Congregational Church in 1963 to become the United Church of Christ in Keene. He was also the moderator for the Trinity Congregational UCC of Lakeland, Fla., and a member of the Polk City, Fla., Planning Commission.
He and Arlie spent their summers in Polk City, Fla., returning to Keene in 2018 on a full-time basis.
He had a strong faith throughout his life. He could frequently be seen in his cowboy boots, hat and lariat ties. Warren also held his private pilot’s license.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife, Arlie (Case) MacKenzie of Keene; his children, Mark MacKenzie and his wife, Cindy, of Surry, Kim Bergeron and her husband, David, of Keene; grandchildren, Alaina Russell and her partner, Jason Hutchins, of Walpole, Lauren Jesmer and her husband, Graham, of Longmeadow, Mass., Michael MacKenzie and his partner, April Ruback, of Austin, Texas, and Matthew MacKenzie, of Austin; two great-grandchildren, Madison Russell and Garner Jesmer; a daughter-in-law, Jeannine Synder of Westmoreland; a sister, Maxine Fellows, of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. A son, Lee MacKenzie, and a brother, Lawrence MacKenzie, predeceased him.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home (due to renovations at the Fletcher Funeral Home), 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. MacKenzie’s memory to the United Church of Christ Mission Fund, 23 Central Square, Keene, NH 03431.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
