Ward Sprague, 75, passed away on May 18, 2022. He was at the V.A. Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. He was treated with respect and honor as he passed peacefully and without pain surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ward and his wife, Deborah (Stone) Sprague, would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary on July 27, 2022.
Ward was born on March 18, 1947, and grew up in Norwalk, Conn., with his sisters, Patty and Sue, and his brother, Charlie. At age 17, Ward moved to Troy to live with his Aunt Mary and Uncle Ed Wainio, and his cousin, Al.
In May 1967 when Ward’s first cousin, Al Wainio, was killed in Vietnam, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps that July. By January 1968 Ward was in Vietnam at the height of the Tet Offensive. He was stationed in Dong Ha in the Quang Tri Province close to the DMZ. While stationed there he was responsible for radio communications for air and naval gunfire. Like many who served in Vietnam, Ward was exposed to Agent Orange. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in August 1970.
After marrying on July 27, 1969, Ward started a family with Deb in Swanzey, where they bought their home in 1975. He worked at Troy Mills and then M.P.B. for more than 29 years. He retired at age 62 due to increasing health issues associated with his exposure to Agent Orange. He was able to enjoy 13 wonderful years, as his hobbies included belonging to various sporting clubs, snowmobiling, hunting, music and movies. He loved traveling with his wife and family. The highlight of his day was walking his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Oscar.
In addition to his wife, Deborah, Ward is survived by his sister, Sue Coombs, and his brother, Charlie Meirs; his daughter, Melissa (Sprague) Driscoll, and her husband Peter; and his daughter, Jennifer (Sprague) Cormier, and her husband, David. He has four grandchildren: Anthony Ellingwood and his wife, Jenn; Ethan Ellingwood; Alysha Cormier; and Jordan Cormier. Having their home filled with loving family and friends was such a blessing.
On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m., a Veteran Tribute ceremony hosted by the Cremation Society of N.H. will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey Center, followed by light refreshments and stories at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey Center.
Donations can be sent in his honor to “Gert’s Pantry” at the West Swanzey Community Church, P.O. Box 5, West Swanzey NH 03469. This organization helps feed more than 5O families in Swanzey.
