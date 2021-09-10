A Celebration of Life for Ward R. Stoops, who passed away April 18, 2021, will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant St., Concord.
