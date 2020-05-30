Walter R. Schubert
Walter R. Schubert, 88, of Troy, and Nevis, West Indies, passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born in Manchester, Conn., on Oct. 24, 1931. He joined the Army in June of 1949 and served in Korea until November of 1952. He went on to attend Lowell (Mass.) Technological Institute from 1952 to 1954, where he met his future wife, Elaine Kenney, from Lowell, Mass. They were married on Oct. 22, 1955, and lived in Glastonbury, Conn. He worked for the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Co. from 1954 to 1989 as the manager of the retirement section of the human resources department. In 1990, they moved to Troy and spent their winters in Nevis, West Indies. Elaine passed in August 2007.
