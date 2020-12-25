Walter J. Haase Jr., 86, of Troy, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene's eminent domain plans meet resistance from property owners
- Several restaurants reopen after COVID shutdowns
- David Guy Livengood
- Keene panel recommends eminent domain for roundabout project
- Hundred Nights gets county's OK to park bus-turned-shelter in downtown Keene
- Keene police: Charlestown man charged with DWI in October crash
- Chesterfield home burglarized overnight Tuesday
- Laconia state rep urged to resign after sharing anti-Semitic post
- Keene Sunoco owner pulls plan for extra entrance
- The Monadnock Region has become a breeding ground for girls basketball success
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.