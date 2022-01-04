Walter F.J. “Walt” Crewson, 83, of Munsonville and formerly of Ridgefield, Conn., and Delmar, Calif., died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near.
Walter was born the son of the late Dorothy V. (Doxsee) and Walter S. Crewson on Feb. 1, 1938, in Canton, Ohio. He was educated in Levittown, N.Y., and graduated top of his class from Levittown Memorial High School in 1956. Walt went on in his studies and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1960. As time went on, Walt went back to school to attain his master’s degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University in New York in 1966.
On Dec. 7, 1963, he exchanged vows with Anita E. Jung at the MIT chapel in Cambridge, Mass. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been together for 58 years.
Walt was an inventor and the holder of many patents. He was the proprietor of Crewson Engineering and did consultation until shortly before his death.
He enjoyed flying R.C. model airplanes and building Lionel Train systems. He also spent time reading and playing chess. He enjoyed playing the piano and in his younger years sang in the choir. Walt also enjoyed fostering young minds and was a mathematics tutor.
Mr. Crewson is survived by his wife, Anita E. Crewson, of Munsonville; and his daughters, Laura E. Crewson and her husband, Ernie Fauteux, of Nelson and Nancy V. Legere and her husband, Robert, of Keene. In addition, Walter is survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Walt’s wishes there were no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St. Keene. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, we would ask you to send a contribution to a good cause in Walt’s memory. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.