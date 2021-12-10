Walter Edison Clough III

Walter Edison “Wally” Clough III, 69, of Winchester, died on Dec. 7, 2021, at home with the love of his family after a brief period of declining health.
Wally was born to the son of the late Walter E Clough Jr. and Emma (Minatt) Clough on March 13, 1952. He was educated in Ashuelot and Winchester schools, graduating in 1970. On Sept. 15, 1973, he exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart, Nancy L. Parker, celebrating 48 years of marriage.
Wally began his employment journey working at the original Kulick’s grocery store while in high school. After graduating he was employed at A.C. Lawrence Leather, Vermont Yankee and finally ended his career with 27 years as a truck driver with the Town of Winchester before retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Winchester Fire Company for more than 20 years, the Eagles 143 and the Winchester VFW Auxiliary Post 3968.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, especially in his garage with his friends, was a Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan and enjoyed playing cards. He was an avid camper, spending 30-plus years meeting several people he considered family.
He leaves behind his loving daughters: Tonya Hopkins and her husband, Billy Hopkins, and Teresa Rivera and her husband, Rafael; five grandchildren: Logan, Keeley, and Gage Rivera, and Hannah and Paetyn Hopkins; and two great-grandchildren, Mira and Emory Rivera; his siblings: Brenda Raymond of Winchester, Sheryl Vaine of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Robert Clough and his wife, Terri, of Keene; several nieces and nephews.
As per Wally’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be sent in memory of Walter Clough III to Draft Gratitude, 148 Ashuelot St., Winchester NH 03470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.