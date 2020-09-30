Walter E. “Walt” Smith Sr., 73, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Walter was born the son of the late Mary (Carroll) and Lewis Smith on Feb. 23, 1947, in Keene. He was educated in Keene, where he attended local schools.
On March 19, 1966, he exchanged vows with Virginia M. Kingsbury. They were married in a simple service in Westmoreland with close family and friends in attendance. The Smiths have been married for 56 years.
Walt worked at Waste Management in Keene for 10 years as a driver before retirement in 2009. Prior, he was employed by Ken’s Rubbish in Keene for five years in a similar role.
He had many interests in life. Walt loved driving his stock car, #97, at Claremont Speedway with Ted Brown, Sonny Rabideau and our cousin, Punky Caron. He enjoyed watching all of the NASCAR racing, and Tony Stewart, #20, was his favorite driver. He enjoying camping with his wife, Virginia, and family at Caton’s Place in Cavendish, Vt., calling bingo at the Keene Senior Center and spending time with family. He belonged to the Moose Lodge and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Smith, of Keene; his four children: Judith M. Houghton and her husband, Todd, of Keene; Rosemarie Ellis and her husband, Jim, of Keene; Walter E. Smith Jr. and his significant other, Cheryl Bagster, of Swanzey; and Lisa M. Davis and her husband, Gary, of Alstead; and a sister, Eileen Rice, of Florida. In addition, he leaves 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Walt is predeceased by his siblings: Robert Smith, Louis Smith, Linda Smith and Donald Smith.
In keeping with Walt’s wishes there are no services at this time. Donations can be made in memory of Walter E. Smith Sr. to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03310. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.