Walker Stebbins Kimball Jr.

Walker Stebbins “Kim” Kimball Jr., commonly known as “Kim,” passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Oct. 6, 2021, after a long, valiant fight with deteriorating health.
He is survived by his wife, Dricka; and five children (spouses): Walker (Allison), Steven (Jennifer), Joslin (Fred), Kirsten (Bob) and Kit (Per); and nine grandchildren: Karsen, Garrett, Alyssa, Charlie, Spencer, Kit, Jane, Ana and Per Oskar. Kim is also survived by four siblings: Joslin, Katherine, Moie and Bill.
Kim was born in Keene on Valentine’s Day 1937, attended Phillips Exeter Academy and graduated from Harvard University in 1960. He was a U.S. Army Reserve Second Lieutenant and spent time living in Chicago and Boston before making his home in Manchester, Vt., beginning in 1964.
For those who knew Kim, he was extremely proud of those accomplishments. However, there was never any doubt he was proudest of his children. Anyone who knew him can tell you he never missed an opportunity to boast of their “accomplishments!” He was indeed a loving husband, proud father, big brother and dear friend to so many.
Kim was the “Chief Potentate” of Kimball/Martin Real Estate and Construction for more than 45 years, which included contributions to downtown Manchester in the form of office construction and eventually restoration of the now 200-year-old Kimball Grist Mill on the mill pond in the center of town. Kim was a consistent leader on both the business and social fronts in Manchester, with a network of friends that runs deep and wide through the Manchester valley and adjacent communities. His real estate business and notable social character made him the perfect ambassador for people moving to the Manchester community, many of whom became enduring friends.
Kim was always willing to help with work, play some golf and share a drink with friends. He had a passion for chain sawing, fixing appliances, sending letters/post cards, tending the perfect fire in wintertime, hoarding most any kind of tool, wearing bright colored pants, and liking frog images and everything that was bright green, to name just a few. He and Dricka were hosts to many legendary social gatherings at their Seminary Avenue home, continuously creating friendships and amazing stories which were endless and timeless. Kim’s sense of humor and joy for life now lives on through his family, his close friends, those he worked with, those he helped and mentored, and those who loved to spend time laughing and enjoying a party for any reason! We will miss him dearly...
A celebration of Kim’s life took place on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021, at Ekwanok Country Club. If you would like to make a contribution in Kim’s memory, please direct that to: Southern Vermont Medical Center Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington VT 05201 (svhealthcare.org/givenow).
