W. Bruce Mispel, 84, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Fred J. and Thelma (Strange) Mispel, welcomed their son into the world on Oct. 16, 1937, in Pittsfield, Mass. He grew up in Hinsdale, Mass., and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Bruce served his country in the U.S. Army from Jan. 3, 1956, until Dec. 15, 1958. Following his military service, Bruce attended Keene State College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts. While in college, Bruce worked as a machinist with the former American Optical Company in Keene. Bruce devoted 25 years to teaching machining and hands-on skills to high school students as an industrial arts teacher at Lee (Mass.) High School and then later at Keene High School. This career brought him great joy in sharing his love for working with his hands and extending this skill to the many students who came through his classroom doors.
He had a true love of nature, taking in everything that the great out-of-doors afforded to him. He loved all wildlife, especially birds. It is said, “He could walk through a field of clover and come up with a handful of four-leaf clovers every time.”
Bruce was a skilled craftsman and inventor. These talents lent themselves to his success as an artist and designer. He was a homebuilder and finish carpenter as well. Bruce was always a great resource for things needed as he always had “two of everything.” If you needed something fixed, you could always rely on Bruce to make it happen.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 62 years, Sandra A. “Sandy” (Stillings) Mispel, of Swanzey; his children, Wendy John of Swanzey and Douglas Mispel of Keene; his grandchildren: Christopher John, Genifer John, Emmalie John and Zackarie John; his great-grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” John and Simon John; two brothers: Fred Mispel and his wife, Barbara, of Florida; and David Mispel of Vermont; a sister, Antoinette “Toni” Cunningham, and her husband, Brian, of Maine; a son-in-law, Bob John, of Munsonville; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation are required to wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Bruce’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446; or to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org/donatetoday).
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.