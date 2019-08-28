Vivian Pickering
Vivian (Higgins) Pickering, 91, of Albany, N.Y.; formerly of Keene, passed peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019.
Vivian was born on Oct. 1, 1927, in Springfield, Mass. She worked as an office manager of Cheshire Oil Company in Keene for 30 years. After retirement, Vivian and her husband, Bob, spent their winters in Florida and vacationed in Jamaica, Bermuda and California. Vivian and Bob celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007. Vivian enjoyed golfing, bowling, needlepoint, doing volunteer work with her church and spending summers with her grandchildren.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Devida DePalma; her granddaughters, Lauren E. Leonard (Randall Partridge Jr.) and Alison G. Leonard (Adam Karazuba); her great-grandson, Michael N. Karazuba; her daughter-in-law, Paula J. Leonard; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends; and her dog, Timmy. All will miss Vivian dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Higgins; husband, Robert Willard Pickering (2008); her son, Lyndon Michael Leonard (2018); her dog, Brody.
A private memorial service and interment will be held in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vivian’s name to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 2208. donate.givetocommunityhospice.org. Online condolences may be left at www.fredendallfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.