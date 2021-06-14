On Friday, June 4, 2021, Virginia W. McKenney passed. She was proud to have reached the 89-year milestone.
Virginia lived in Maine, Virginia, New York and New Hampshire, and held secretary jobs, which she earnestly fulfilled. Serving in the Keene State College Alumni Office brought her great joy.
She is survived by her sister, Lloma; and five children: John (Nancy), David (B.R.), Jane (John), Mary (Dave), and George (Heidi); plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, John.
Virginia was blessed with special friendships and was caringly curious of everyone she met, often finding meaningful connections. She enjoyed biographies, knitting, piano music and social events. She remained blessed with a remarkable memory and wit as she bravely pursued a nearly nine-decade life.
Virginia’s family is grateful for the caring and respectful support of the staff at Langdon Place of Keene, Cheshire Medical Center, DHMC, and First Baptist Church.
Services will be held in Maine at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Foley Funeral Home of Keene. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
