Virginia M. Towne
Virginia M. (Duhaime) Towne, 90, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of her family near after a period of declining health.
Virginia was born the daughter of the late Katherine (O’Leary) and Alexander Duhaime on July 10, 1929, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School Class of 1948.
On June 27, 1948, she exchanged vows with Trevor H. Towne. They were married in a simple service after eloping to Barnet, Vt. Sadly, Trevor passed on Oct. 26, 2011, after 63 happy years of marriage.
She worked for the Ashuelot Bank (which later became the Bank of America) in Keene for many years as a teller before retiring in approximately 1994.
She enjoyed going on car rides to explore the region and especially the Vermont sites.
Mrs. Towne is survived by her children: Anthony H. Towne Sr. and his wife, Tonya, of Keene; Cynthia A. Szurek and her husband, Stanley (“Bud”), of Hebron, Conn.; Gary T. Towne and his wife, Cathy, of Tampa, Fla.; Richard J. Towne and his wife, Kim, of Lake Wales, Fla.; and a stepson: James Long and his wife, Thelma, of Santa Clara, Utah; her six grandchildren: Dayna Jackson, Anthony Towne Jr., Trevor A. Towne, Tyler Towne, Reagan Szurek and Gregory Szurek. In addition, she is survived by six great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Virginia is pre-deceased by her brother, Daniel (“Dee Dee”) Duhaime.
In keeping with Virginia’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave., Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Virginia M. Towne to: the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Tex. 75231; or the American Cancer Society, 360 Route 101 Bedford 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
