Virginia Hammond Marchant Felch, 99, of Winchester, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born Nov. 26, 1921, in Somerville, Mass., the daughter of Sumner S. and Ruth (Clarridge) Hammond. She attended public schools in Somerville and received her bachelor’s degree at Nasson College in Springvale, Maine.
She worked as a dietician at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts and then taught home economics in Farmington, Conn. She married Charles Marchant in 1949, who died in 1961. She married Robert Felch and moved to New Hampshire.
Virginia served many years as Regent of Ashuelot Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She was president of the Ladies Society of the United Church of Winchester, President of the Winchester Women’s Club, and State President of Daughters of American Colonists. She was also a member of the “Cheshire Chicks” (Red Hat Society). She was a member of the United Church of Winchester and served as a Deacon for many years. In 2013 she received “The Extra Mile Award” given annually to the person who goes “above and beyond” for the things they do for the church.
For many years she was pleased to work in the library at the Winchester School and read to the children.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Winchester, 99 Main St., Winchester. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The United Church of Winchester, 99 Main St., Winchester NH 03470; or the Winchester Historical Society, P.O. Box 64, Winchester NH 03470
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Virginia, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
