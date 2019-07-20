Virginia Cote
Virginia “Ginny” (Clark) Cote passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on July 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
She was born June 5, 1927, in Guilford, Vt., to Clara M. (Goodnow) and Earl W. Clark, and was one of six children raised on the Clark Farm. She graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1945.
Ginny was an avid seamstress, making everything from ties to wedding ensembles. She enjoyed a good game of horseshoes, cards and Yahtzee. Ginny spent the last 40 years with her partner, Richard Novak of Hillsboro. They enjoyed going to auctions and exploring back roads. She loved feeding the wild birds, squirrels and rescued many stray cats.
Ginny is survived by her daughters, Kelly Milotte of Sullivan and her partner, David Van Rosenberg, Michelle Howard and her husband, Randy, of Keene; son, Richard Cote and his wife, Judy, of Keene; seven grandchildren, Damon Milotte and his wife, Jen, of Hickory, N.C., Cory Milotte and his wife, Stephanie, of Sullivan, Jen Gutkowski and Heather Cote, both of Keene, Amanda Burdick and her husband, Colin, of Troy, Erik Howard of Stoughton, Mass., and Leigh Aldrich and her husband, Fred, of Fulton, N.Y. Also, 12 great-grandchildren, Maddy, Brody, Evan, Troia, Zoey, Lyla, Liam, Vivienne, Ryan, Adaline, Eleanor and Henry; her sisters, Arlene Gilbert of Marlboro, Vt., Shirley Squires of Guilford, Vt.; and brother, Richard Clark, of Guilford, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Ginny is predeceased by her husband, Paul Cote; partner, Richard Novak; her parents; two brothers, Arnold and Edward Clark; and her first husband, Ralph Canedy.
Following her wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.