Virginia Clark (nee Blake) died July 14, 2021, after a brief stay in the Jack Byrne Centre in Lebanon. She was 98 years old, still strong in mind and spirit, and will be missed greatly by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and many friends and caregivers.
Virginia Alice Blake (“Ginny”) was born Aug. 11, 1922, on a farm on Popple Dungeon Road, Chester, Vt. She was predeceased by her husband Robert (“Rob”); her brother, Charles; and her sisters, Esther and Priscilla. She is survived by her daughters: Virginia (“Ginger”) Clark, of Toronto, Canada; Lucinda (“Cindy”) Morton of Haverhill, Mass.; Diana Vargo (Steve) of San Diego; and Patricia Weiskopf (Harry) of Elgin, Ill.; and by her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the U.S. and in Canada.
Throughout their lives and many moves, Ginny and Rob became active members of the churches and communities they lived in. Her faith, bright mind and far-reaching talents sustained her and brought richness and joy to our lives. She could organize a church dinner, sew a dress, fix a broken lock, learn a new computer skill, write a memoir and bake an apple pie with equal energy and organization. She had the gift of friendship and conversation. From 1978 to 1980, Ginny and Rob served in the Peace Corps in Western Samoa. In 1989 they “retired” to Charlestown. She worked for several years for the Student Conservation Association in Claremont. In 2004, the SCA nominated her as the Outstanding Older Worker in New Hampshire, an award established by the federal Experience Works Program. Later in life, Virginia self-published four books of memoirs and history. Her book “The Source: The Settlement, Farms and Genealogy of a Small Community in Vermont” is a history of the families and farms that grew up along Chester’s Popple Dungeon Road. Her last years were spent at Maplewood Assisted Living in Westmoreland with her beloved Rob, who was next door at Maplewood Nursing Home. The family would like to thank the good people of Maplewood Assisted Living for their care and friendship over the years. It was truly home for Ginny.
The family is planning a memorial service for next August 2022 to celebrate her 100th birthday — and, hopefully, to avoid COVID restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.