Virginia A. Lougee

Virginia A. “Ginny” (Wheeler) Lougee, 78, of Marlborough, died peacefully with her husband by her side on Aug. 11, 2022.
She was born in Laconia on March 17, 1944, the daughter of Holland and Mura (Eastman) Wheeler. Ginny was raised in Keene and was a 1962 graduate of Keene High School.
Mrs. Lougee worked for many years at the former Elliot Community Hospital in Keene as a nursing assistant. She retired from the MPB Corporation of Keene after more than 20 years of service.
Virginia loved playing piano, singing and dancing with her husband. She adored spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading and traveling. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and she took joy in going on evening walks and watching the wildlife. She found happiness in spending time at her family’s cabin on Granite Lake, where she loved to swim and go bike riding.
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Arland Lougee; her daughter, Monica Lougee; her son, Wayne Lougee, and his wife, Stacey Lougee; her grandchildren, Abby and Connor Lougee; and many nieces and nephews.
Her brother, John Wheeler, predeceased her.
Services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, were held privately by the family.
