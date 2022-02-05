Viola J. Long, 86 years young, of Swanzey, has lost her fight with cancer. She died peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.
She was born on June 18, 1935, to Silas Kenney of Worcester, Mass., and Doris Bartley of Putney, Vt.
Viola was a lifelong resident of Keene and attended Keene schools. Most of her life, Viola was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking desserts and was famous for her Johnny Appleseed cake. She also enjoyed playing cribbage and other card games as well as watching television game shows.
In Viola’s younger years, she could be found enjoying lake and brook fishing. Every summer she looked forward to camping in Maine, especially in the Old Orchard Beach area.
On Sept. 30, 2021, Viola lost her husband, Everett Long, 90 years old, to complications of pneumonia after 55 years of marriage.
Viola was very strong in her faith and in 1969 she chose to become one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She lived her life according to Bible principals and teachings.
She did not believe that she would go to heaven or hades, but with the belief that her sins would be forgiven and that she will have the hope of a resurrection in a new paradise earth after Armageddon.
Viola is predeceased by an infant son, Scott James Hyland; her son, David Pierce, of Keene; three sisters: Shirley Babonas of Stonington, Conn., Irene Burrows of Westerly, R.I., and Virginia Bemis of Keene. Viola leaves behind a brother, Ronald Kenney, and his wife, Jackie, of Swanzey; a son, Robert Pierce, of Westmoreland; her beloved cat, Snugglebug, whom has been entrusted into Robert’s care; and her daughter, Donna Poges, and her partner, Roy Jache, of Danbury; four grandchildren: Candy Clough and her husband, Russell, of Keene; Damian Poges and his partner, Melinda Dassing, of Franklin; Monika Poges of Basalt, Colo.; and Jeremy Poges and his wife, Stephanie, of Keene; and five great-grandchildren: Kody and Trevor Poges of Belmont; Zoe and Leevi Elliott of Franklin; and Skye Poges of Franklin.
The family would like to share a special thank you to Lynda Webster for the sacrifices you made, and unconditional friendship, and the loving care you provided to Viola during her time of need.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear masks. A Zoom funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. (www.Zoom.com, ID: 836 5284 9367, Passcode: 659549, or call in, 603-499-4039, Pin: 603515). A burial will be held at a later date at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Viola J. Long’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org); or to Jehovah’s Witnesses c/o Daniel Fielders, 354 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough NH 03455.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Viola, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
