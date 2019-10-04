Vincent E. Shea
Vincent Earl Shea, 95, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was born on March 21, 1924, in Keene, the son of Paul and Mildred (Devoid) Shea. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1942. Just out of high school, Vincent began working at Kingsbury Machine Tool prior to enlisting in the service.
Vincent served in the United States Navy as a ship’s radioman on the DD 644 U.S.S. Stembel. Well into his 80s he remained proficient in Morse code.
On June 28, 1947, Vincent married the love of his life, Priscilla Marshall, at St. Bernard Church in Keene. They celebrated many wonderful years together until her passing February of 2016
Vincent spent 30 years as a Keene Post Office Letter Carrier. A highlight for Vincent was on occasion when he was able to give children on his mail route a short ride in the mail truck. He held a membership with the National Letter Carriers Association. After his retirement from the Post Office he worked for Markem, where he held the position of a Fleet Driver.
Vincent enjoyed his summers vacationing at Granite Lake. He stayed extremely active with hockey, skiing, playing and coaching men’s softball, as well as taking pride in maintaining his yard. Vincent made his mark at Bretwood Golf Course with at least one hole-in-one. He was an active member of the VFW in Keene.
Vincent will be remembered as a distinguished gentleman to the very end. Family was important to Vincent, always willing to help others. Although he was a quiet man, one of few words, he would surprise you when least expected with a well-placed zinger from a wonderful sense of humor. He will eternally be thought of as a caring soul that made sure his family was always well cared for.
Vincent leaves behind his two daughters: Kathleen Kirstein of Troy and Paula Randall and her husband, Paul, of Northbridge, Mass.; grandchildren: Michael Randall of Northbridge, Mass.; Kathryn Hall and her husband, Matt, of North Brookfield, Mass.; Christopher Kirstein of Troy; and Benjamin Kirstein and his partner, Amy Blake, of Troy; and great grandchildren: Brayden and Collin Hall.
He was predeceased by his wife of over 68 years, Priscilla Shea.
Per Vincent’s wishes, services will be privately held. Burial will take place in the family lot at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vincent E. Shea’s name to the Salvation Army, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
