Viktoria Gerda Bidva

Viktoria Gerda “Vikie” (Bobkaitis) Bidva, 89, of Swanzey, died unexpectedly June 1, 2022, at the Alpine Health Care Center in Keene.
She was born Viktoria Gerda Bobkaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 3, 1933. She was educated in Lithuania and Germany. As a young woman she emigrated to the United States. She became a naturalized citizen on May 25, 1959. On May 28, 1955, she married Adam Bidva at St. Kazimir Roman Catholic Church in Brockton, Mass.
Mrs. Bidva worked for the GTE Corp. in Needham, Mass., as an electronics assembler for 20 years, retiring in 1990. Prior to retirement, the Bidvas purchased a parcel of land in Swanzey and started to build a home in which to retire. They were both handy and spent weekends camping on the land as they worked on the home. It took four years to complete the project, and when it was done they settled into retirement and enjoyed life in Cheshire County for more than 30 years. Prior to moving to Swanzey they had spent 30 years in Avon, Mass.
Vikie enjoyed being in the garden with her flowers and vegetables, as well as cooking and crocheting. The Bidvas never had any children of their own.
She is predeceased by her beloved Adam, who passed in 2009. Survivors include her nephew, Walter Bobkaitis, and his wife, Betsy, of Massachusetts; her niece, Diane (Bobkaitis) Lima, and her husband, Donald, of New Hampshire; and many cousins and friends.
A public burial will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the family plot at the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Route 32 South, Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
