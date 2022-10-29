Victoria Azif

Victoria “Nana” Azif, 77, a resident of Keene, and previously of Tamarac, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Victoria was born June 22, 1945, to the late Laura (Calcagni) and Stanley Azif in Bronx, N.Y. She completed her bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Florida in 1967 — “Go Gators!”
Victoria proudly owned Keene Confections Pastry Shoppe. She was able to fulfill her dream of having her family work alongside her. She loved to decorate her amazing cakes and cookies for the community! But she really loved to just see people around her be happy! We will always remember her face lighting up after revealing her custom cakes and seeing the joy it brought to everyone. Before blessing Keene with her love, she positively impacted countless students’ academic careers as an elementary and middle school teacher across Broward County, Fla., for 25 years.
Nana enjoyed cooking her generation’s old recipes for family holiday dinners, traveling and exploring new places. Her puppy cupcake along with family and close friends meant the world to her and she loved to share her stories from the past with everyone!
Mrs. Azif is survived by her two children, Ian R. Azif of Winchester and Amy Azif of Keene; her sister, Rita Azif, of Florida; along with her five grandchildren: Ashley, Avery, Roberto, Gabriel and Audrina; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now at rest with her parents, and her brother, Michael Azif, who passed earlier this year.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).