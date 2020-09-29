Vesta I. Carlow

Vesta I. (Shaw) Carlow, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jaffrey.
Her parents, Frank and Georgie Anna (Phillips) Shaw, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 23, 1927, in Deerfield, Mich. Vesta grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
Vesta worked for the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene prior to moving to Connecticut, where she resided for several years. While residing in Connecticut, Vesta worked at Decca Records, Har-Mon Incorporated and owned her own business, Greater Hartford Moving and Storage, for many years. Upon returning to Keene, she worked as a bookkeeper with the American Red Cross, N.H. West Chapter, in Keene, and also worked with the Department of Health and Human Services in Keene.
Vesta enjoyed reading and was skilled with her hands, creating many beautiful crocheting, sewing, knitting and needlepoint projects. She also enjoyed going on car rides with her family. She was a member of the Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Winchester.
Vesta will be missed by many, especially her children: her daughter, Melinda “Mindy” S. Day, and her husband, James, of Keene; her son, Michael S. Shaw, and his wife, Mary, of Enfield, Conn.; her grandchildren: Michael S. Shaw II; Karen Shaw; Jennifer Hart and her husband, Christopher; Brandon Day; and Brett Day; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Richards, of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by two brothers: Wilfred “Buddy” Shaw and Arthur Dauphinais; and three sisters: Mary Clogston, Florence Petelle and Virginia Russell.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to attend and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Carlow’s memory to the American Red Cross, N.H. West Chapter, 83 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
