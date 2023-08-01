Veronica Hastings

Veronica “Vicki” Hastings was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Keene, to Edna and William J. Wichland. She was the eldest of seven children.
As a child, Vicki attended St. Joseph’s Parochial School (“I sang in the funeral choir to avoid going to class,” she would say!) and graduated from Keene High School. College was not an option given to her so following graduation she worked at Keene Public Service as a secretary. On Thanksgiving Day 1958, Vicki married Edgar (Tom) Hastings, a high school classmate. The handsome couple resided on Gilsum Street in Keene, and four children — Tom Jr., David, Jane and Christopher — would soon follow.
In 1970, the family of six moved to Guild, a small town located between Newport and Sunapee, where Tom and Vicki owned and operated a small gas station and convenience store. At that time, gasoline was 29 cents a gallon! Following a fire that destroyed their small commercial building, the couple rebuilt, and “Hastings Service Center,” a full-service automobile service station and larger convenience store, was established. Behind the business, the family lived in a former schoolhouse, where Sarah Josepha Hale (the author of “Mary’s Little Lamb,” had been a teacher. Vicki took great pride in owning a bit of history and through many improvements and renovations, that old school house she loved so much became a comfortable home and beloved holiday gathering place for her children and grandchildren.
Over time, the convenience store was phased out and Vicki established “The Guild Exchange,” a successful consignment shop featuring an extensive costume department during the Halloween season. Vicki was very creative at designing Halloween costumes.
Throughout her life, Vicki took great pride in looking her best. She knew what colors and styles of clothing were flattering on her and rarely would you catch her without her hair done and makeup on. Vicki always looked great!
Both she and Tom enjoyed playing golf and were wonderful dancers. Their children will especially miss watching them foxtrot and swing dancing. Vicki operated The Guild Exchange for many years before retiring. In the summer of 2010, Vicki and Tom moved back to their “hometown” and resided in West Keene. They spent many winters in Florida.
Vicki was an amazing home cook and was especially fond of trying new recipes. She loved playing cards and dominos, often while sipping a glass of Pinot Grigio or a Cosmopolitan. And, she loved to win! She enjoyed yearly trips to Maine where she loved to walk the Marginal Way in Ogunquit and eat fried clams!
Vicki remained a vibrant woman up until last fall when her health began to deteriorate. After a period of decline, she passed peacefully, quietly and surrounded by family on July 5, 2023.
Tom and her children wish to extend their gratitude to Sue, SJ and Hospice for their wonderful care during Vicki’s last months.
Vicki is survived by her husband, her four children and their spouses/partners, grandchildren, a great grandchild, four of her siblings (and spouses), nieces and nephews, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on a later date at one of her favorite places — Granite Lake in Nelson. And, if her celebration is like any past holiday, get-together or family reunion, Vicki’s celebration will be full of laughter and wonderful memories. Jokingly, Vicki would sometimes say, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone!” ... and we do.
