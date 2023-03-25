Verner Magnuson

Verner “Vern” Magnuson, 85, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a brief period of declining health at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was the son of the late Elsa (Berglund) and Helmer Magnuson, born on June 26, 1937, in Stamford, Conn. He was educated and graduated from Stamford High School in Connecticut with the class of 1955.
After high school, Vern enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned the Marksmanship Badge (Rifle, M-1). Vern was honorably discharged on Sept. 7, 1961, at the rank of E-4.
On June 9, 1962, Vern exchanged vows with the love of his life, Lauren Eiby. They had a simple service at the Trumbull Congregational Church in Connecticut.
Vern worked for Cober Electronics for 40 years and retired in 2002 as vice president of the company.
Along with working, Vern enjoyed playing golf and was an expert in renovating his homes. He loved his Golden Retrievers and taking them out for walks.
Mr. Magnuson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lauren E. Magnuson, of Westmoreland; his two sons: Eric Christian of New Hampshire; and Leif Lennart and his wife, Melissa, of Massachusetts, and a grandson, Porter Alexander, of South Carolina. He is also survived by his twin sister, Norma Firth, of Virginia; another sister, Jane Lione, of Connecticut; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Vern is predeceased by his brother, Helmer Lennart Magnuson.
At Vern’s request there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson MA 01749-0808; or to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
