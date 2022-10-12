Verdella Goddard Fletcher

Verdella Goddard “Vee” Fletcher passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, one day short of her 92nd birthday.
On Sept. 25, 1930, she was born to Ruth and Clarence Goddard and grew up in Scituate, Mass.
Verdella graduated from Scituate High School and Boston University and worked as a medical secretary before raising her family. Vee spent many years in Norwalk and Weston, Conn., and spent summers with family in her hometown of Scituate, Mass. She and her husband, Bill, later moved to Cohasset, Mass., before Vee moved to Vermont with her daughter, Sheryl, and Sheryl’s family and later spent her last years at American House in Keene.
Vee was predeceased by her husband, William M. Fletcher; her daughter, Sheryl Fletcher; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Fletcher; and her brother, James Goddard.
Vee is survived by her children: William Fletcher and his wife, Tina, of Westmoreland; Patricia (Trish) Fletcher of Antrim; and James Fletcher of Greenfield (N.H.); her grandchildren: Krista Fletcher, Sarah Murphy-Rounds, Alex Murphy, Anna Murphy, Griffen Fletcher, Terra Fletcher, Violet Fletcher, Kade Fletcher, Liam Fletcher and Aiden Fletcher; and her great-granddaughter, Harlow Rounds. She is also survived by her sisters, June Merrill and Patricia Panet-Raymond; her brother, Mark Goddard, and his wife, Evelyn; and her brother-in-law, Jarvis Freymann; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with being a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Verdella was an excellent cook, gracious host, lover of antiques, golf enthusiast and a classic movie buff. She also enjoyed birdwatching and time at the beach. When she lived in Connecticut she enjoyed golf and paddle tennis at The Patterson Club in Fairfield, Conn., where she made lifelong friendships. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family at many gatherings on the Fletcher family farm. Vee’s perpetual smile, warm hugs, contagious laugh and engaging conversation will be missed by her family and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Verdella’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenfield Meeting House in Greenfield (N.H.). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smile Train at donate.smiletrain.org.