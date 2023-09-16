Verde Willis “Skeeter” Hebert Jr. died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in White River Jct., Vt., following a brief period of declining health.
Verde was born July 10, 1939, in Troy, to Verde Hebert Sr. and Daphne Finch. He attended local schools until leaving in the 9th grade to join the Military. Verde honorably served his country for 39 years with the U.S. Army. He served multiple deployments to Vietnam serving as a Military Police Officer and he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
“Skeeter,” as he was known to all who knew and loved him, never missed an opportunity to be of service to others. He enjoyed travel, fishing, tinkering and he could fix almost anything. He treasured time with his family, especially his adored grandchildren.
He leaves behind his three children: James Hebert and his wife, Julie, of Jaffrey; Daniel Hebert and his partner, Jennifer Margitich, of Sanbornville; and Angela Hebert of Keene. He also leaves six grandchildren: Bri and her husband, Brian; Megan, Justin, Cameron, Ava and Troy. Survivors also include his sister-in-law, Julie Hebert, of Hillsboro; and many cousins throughout the country. He also leaves behind his surviving partner, Heidi Downs, of Stoddard.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Eugene Hebert; and his sister, Donna Nichols.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral Of The Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge. Burial will be private.