Vera M. Thomsen

Vera M. (Wilson) Thomsen, 95, of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter’s home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with the love of her family by her side after a brief period of declining health.
She was born a daughter to the late Ruth (Smith) and Harry Wilson on July 26, 1926, in Keene. She was educated locally at Keene High School. On Aug. 17, 1968, Vera exchanged vows with Andrew Thomsen with a simple service with their family and friends by their side. They were happily married for 53 years until Andrew passed away on Oct. 26, 2021.
Vera was known to many to have a huge giving heart. It was not uncommon for her to give someone a ride to the doctor’s, grocery store and many times a stranded teen who needed a ride home. On several occasions Vera opened her home for a meal or a place to stay when someone needed a hand, many of them young people who will never forget what she did for them and who in turn have passed on the kindness.
Vera was a longtime involved member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, as well as driving the bus for Trinity Nursery School students.
Vera and Andy enjoyed camping and lake trips with friends and family members. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. Vera loved spending time with her family and spent an incredible amount of time with grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren. Vera could always be counted on to lend a hand.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Jeanne C. Robbins, and her husband, Paul, of Swanzey; her six grandchildren: David Jardine (Michelle) of Winchester, Shane Robinson (Tori) of Swanzey, Tammy Miller of Arizona, Daniel Chabott (Jennifer) of Northfield, Mass., Jennifer J. Chabott (Rich Rowse) of Swanzey, and Nick Brooks (Kristen) of Keene; along with 15 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is now rejoined with her parents, her husband, her eight siblings, and her daughter, Alice Robinson.
A service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family would prefer donations be made to the Trinity Lutheran School, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
