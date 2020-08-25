Velma Vina Hartnett, 97, formerly of West Street, died Aug. 21, 2020, at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt.
She was born July 27, 1923, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Walter and Pauline (Schaluka) Westney. Velma attended schools in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School. Following school, she worked as a typist for Jones and Lampson in Springfield. Velma loved family and was a great mom.
On Aug. 17, 1946, in St. Peters Church in Walpole, Velma married Chauncey Hartnett, who predeceased her. She is survived by one son, Kirk, of Charlotte, N.C., and one grandson, Tyson, of Charlotte, N.C. She was predeceased by two sons, Gary and Mark, and two sisters, Lena Cady and Annie Bushway.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Peters Cemetery in Walpole. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
