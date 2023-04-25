The graveside service for Vaughnette (Nystrom) Neal, who passed away Jan. 11, 2023, will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene at 2 p.m.
The Celebration of Vaughnette’s Life will continue at 3:30 p.m. at the Hastings House in Walpole.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
